Bradley Cooper sets the record straight on old Lady Gaga dating rumours

Bradley rubbished old rumours of an alleged romance with his 'A Star is Born' costar Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper has finally addressed the chemistry he shared with his A Star is Born co-star Lady Gaga, years after rumours about their alleged romance took Hollywood by storm.

The two stars set gossip mills in overdrive after they performed an intimate duet to the song Shallow at the 2019 Oscars. They were also reported to have grown close during the filming of the 2018 film.

Almost three years later, Bradley addressed the rumours telling The Hollywood Reporter that their Oscars performance was merely a performance that they planned like a scene from their movie in an effort to curb his fear of singing live.

"Just from a personal standpoint, it reduces the anxiety level,” he said.

He further explained, "They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film. It’s that explosive moment that happens to happen to them on a stage in front of thousands of people - It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience."

Gaga herself has reiterated the same over the years, telling Jimmy Kimmel in 2019, “Yes, people saw love and—guess what—that's what we wanted you to see.”