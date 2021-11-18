First in 600 years: Longest partial lunar eclipse tomorrow

A partial lunar eclipse will occur tomorrow, which will be the longest one in 600 years, it emerged Thursday.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the partial lunar eclipse, which will not be visible in the country, will begin at 11:02am and end at 05:04pm.
The PMD’s Climate Data Processing Centre stated that the lunar eclipse will be visible from North and South America, Australia, and parts of Europe and Asia, much of Europe, much of Asia, Australia, North/West Africa, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Arctic.
