Harry Styles explains why he remains tight-lipped about his romance with Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles, who usually keeps his personal life out of limelight, recently opened up on remaining tight-lipped about his romance with actor, Olivia Wilde.

In a recent interview with Dazed magazine, the 27-year-old shared that he let his personal and professional life not get mixed up by drawing a fine line in between.

The Eternals actor said, “I’ve always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life.”

The couple sparked romance after meeting on the set of upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling, US Weekly reported.

The outlet also revealed that the singer turned mogul was ‘spotted holding hands with’ the 37-year-old director in January as they attended Style’s manger’s wedding.

An insider told the publication, “Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set. It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

“Olivia and Harry were able to keep their relationship under wraps for a bit before it became public knowledge,” the publication quoted its other source.