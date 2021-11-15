Akcent flies off to Hunza to promote Pakistan's tourism

Akcent frontman Adrian Sina is taking a trip to the northern areas of Pakistan!
The singer, who announced that he will be taking a tour to Hunza last month, is finally all set to begin his trip.
Turning to his Instagram on Monday, the 44-year-old musician shared a video of himself boarding on a plane to the city.
"My trip to Hunza starts right now. Let's go!" says the singer in his uplifting video.
"Off to Hunza to promote tourism in Pakistan," Sina captioned alongside his post.
Take a look:
Priyanka Chopra stepped out for a dinner at a popular London bar. Jason Momoa was also present
Directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, "Eternals" stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan
West amped up promotions for Donda deluxe, sending out creepy masked clones on the streets of NYC
Waititi turning both photographer and personal assistant for Ora at the EMA red carpet
The prestigious annual event took place in Budapest, Hungary on November 14
English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran won best artist and best song for 'Bad Habits'