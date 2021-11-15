Royal Family facing treat of ‘utter humiliation’ with Prince Harry’s memoir

British socialite Lady Colin Campbell fears the Royal Family is opening themselves up for ‘utter humiliation’ on their part given that Prince Harry’s memoir release is not far behind.
Lady C turned to YouTube to deliver this warning and admitted that this may help the couple “get away with murder.”
She was quoted saying, "I think the monarchy is acting in a weak and unresponsive way and allowing Meghan and Harry to get away with murder.”
"However, I think what people don’t realise is that a reputable institution that is law-abiding and is respectful of right generally cannot ride roughshod over the rights of others just because it suits it.”
"In the short term, yes they will look weak, at least to some people, to others it will look as if they are being respectful, and as if they are playing the long game and that sooner or later, if you give people enough rope to hang themselves with, they will do so."
Dwayne Johnson gushes over the ‘earth shattering’ opening day record of Red Notice
Gun handling rules on Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ dubbed ‘green’ and ‘immature’ by crew members
Travis Scott’s former victim from 2017 incident ‘tremendous sadness’ over Astroworld tragedy
Olivia Munn is currently facing a major lawsuit regarding the ‘wrongful death’ of her contractor
Courteney stuns in a pinstripe trouser suit she sported over a green sweater
Directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, "Eternals" stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan in...