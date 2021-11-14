Children’s Day: Mira Rajput shares rare pic of daughter Misha, ‘light of our lives’

Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is an avid social media users. The celebrity wife often shares glimpses of her motherhood life on social media.
Mira, who’s internet’s favorite celebrity wife, marked Children's Day by sharing a rare picture of her and Shahid’s firstborn, daughter Misha. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Mira shared a picture of Misha sitting on a tree and looking up at the sun.
Misha, who recently turned five in August, can be seen wearing a sleeveless floral printed top. While her face was hidden, her long hair was tied into ponytails as she is seen atop of tree. Sharing the picture, Mira wrote in the caption, “The light of our lives, Happy Children’s Day today and every day my babies (heart emoticon),” addressing Misha and her younger brother Zain.
She also added, “And one day you will learn true patience when you’re sleepy and the lights are turned on at 6:30 am.” Mira added the hashtags ‘this is love’ and ‘Children's Day’.
The Kabir Singh famed actor and Mira welcomed Misha in 2016, a year after they tied the knot. The couple had their second child, son Zain, in 2018.
