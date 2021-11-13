Lady Gaga's mother reveals singer was bullied in middle school

American singer Lady Gaga's mother Cynthia Germanotta is opening up about the singer's mental health in teenage years.

Speaking during Hello! Magazine's annual Kind List for World Kindness Day, Cynthia revealed that daughter Lady Gaga, whose birth name is Stefani Germanotta, was bullied by her classmates because of her 'uniqueness.'

"My oldest daughter Stefani began struggling with mental health challenges, including depression and anxiety, at a young age," revealed Cynthia.

She continued, "These issues – that she still admits are part of her journey – were largely a result of the unkindness and bullying she faced from her peers because of her uniqueness."

Cynthia went on to add that the House of Gucci star noticed an "absence of kindness and sense of understanding', which would have helped her during 'the very important development period of middle school."

Cynthia previously told NBC's Today Show that Lady Gaga's depression began when she was attending middle school in New York.

"In middle school, because she was unique, she started experiencing a lot of struggles. You know, feeling isolated from events, humiliated, taunted. And that's when she developed depression," her mom said.

She continued, "We tried our best as parents to help her, but [we] didn't know everything,' she said. 'I felt where I made mistakes was I didn't really know the warning signs to look for."