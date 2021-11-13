Anushka Sharma talks about accepting she does not have a 'perfect body' anymore

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is being candid about being comfortable in her own skin.

The star, who welcomed daughter Vamika this year, confesses that it took her time to accept that her body is not like it used to be.

"Only a week ago, I was telling a friend how afraid I was because of this pressure that's thrust upon women to look a certain way, even before they become mothers, before they get pregnant, and definitely after they've had a baby. Despite being somebody who is fairly self-aware, I was worried. I kept thinking - am I going to hate my body?" Anushka told Grazia for their November issue.

The Phillauri star further added that overcoming her insecurities has been the most empowering feeling."I've realised that it's a state of mind, it has nothing to do with how you look," she said."My body's not as it used to be; it's not as toned as it was. And I'm working towards it because I like to be fit. Having said that, I am so much more comfortable in my skin today than I was before, even when I had that perfect body."

Anushka further continued, "I'd never want my daughter to grow up with that sense of lacking that we're always made to feel as women. Ultimately, it's all about perspective. The girl who has the 'perfect' body can still not feel great while the girl who doesn't have a body that aligns with societal beauty standards can still, be immensely confident."