BTS Jin’s ‘Yours’ OST track hits Spotify’s Global Charts with bombshell entrance

BTS Jin’s OST for Yours from Jirisan has managed to enter Spotify’s Global Charts.
The OST was made for the Jirisan tvN drama and has made one of the biggest debuts on Spotify to date.
The news was confirmed by Spotify Korea and the World Music Awards before Spotify Korea's official announcement.
It hit nearly 1.4 million filtered streams within the first 15 hours and this target was achieved even before the song was made available in Japan, the largest music market in the world.
It was also announced by Spotify and its translated excerpt reads, "Drama Jirisan OST #BTS #Jin #Yours entered the #Spotify global chart for the first time in Korean OST #JIN, who left the highest debut streaming record among Korean OSTs in Spotify history".
Jay Park and Wiz Khalifa's collaboration under Dream-X Project is set to make waves
Kim's SKIMS made a whopping $1 million within the first minute of its launch
Ed Sheeran reflected on two mega-hit songs he wrote for the world-famous k-pop group, BTS
Khloe Kardashian shares series of clips from Niece Dream's lavish birthday party
'I looked at them and said' Ok Gauri, put on your burka, let's go and offer Namaz now,' joked Shah Rukh Khan
'Sab duaa karain humare boys shaandaar tareeke se final mai pohanchce,' prays Asim Azhar