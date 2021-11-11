Sinf-e-Aahan first teaser showcases 'women of steel'

ISPR women-led series Sinf-e-Aahan is winning hearts with its inspiring first-look.
The teaser of the much-anticipated show, which dropped on Wednesday, features actors Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan & Tashi Kalidasa as heroes, survivors and trailblazers.
Sajal Aly, who plays the role of Rabia Safeer in the series, also turned to her Instagram handle to share her first look from the show.
"SINF E AAHAN Presented by ISPR, SIX SIGMA PLUS & NEXT LEVEL ENTERTAINMENT Featuring the women of steel Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan & Tashi Kalidasa," captioned Sajal alongside the post.
The teaser of the show further depicts how six women, who hail from different backgrounds, come together for a common goal to serve the nation.
The trailer begins with lines, “She doesn’t need a hero, she was raised to be one,” and ends at, “Sinf-e-naazuk se, sinf-e-aahan tak,” shedding light on the character's journeys and challenges.
Meghan Markle looks stylish in chic outfit with a symbolic poppy pin
Harry recalled his military experience at the 2021 Salute to Freedom gala in New York City on Wednesday
Miranda opened the American Film Institute's festival with his directorial debut, 'Tick, Tick... BOOM!'
The actor died following a brief illness, his family announced on Wednesday
Hiba Bukhari charms audiences with adorable photos
'Can’t wait to get well stand on my feet again and fly back to my beloved country pakistan,' says Huaima Malick