Pakistan vs Australia: Is Fakhar Zaman a ‘weak link’?

Fakhar Zaman file photo

Left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman is off colour during the T20 World Cup and everyone is worried about his form ahead of the semi-final against Australia.

The Pakistani batter has only scored 54 runs in five innings with an average of 13.50 and a strike rate of 90.00 in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup tournament.

The only time he excelled was against Afghanistan when he scored 30 runs that contributed massively to Pakistan’s victory. Against minnows Namibia and Scotland, he failed to reach double digits.

The same concerns were raised before Pakistan skipper Babar Azam during a press conference ahead of the semi-final match.

It was inquired whether Fakhar Zaman is proving to be a weak link in the Pakistan team, or there is a lack of confidence or if he playing under pressure.

To this, Babar Azam responded by saying 11 out of 11 players do not perform well in every match. Only two to three batsmen and one or two bowlers come into the limelight in each match.

"Zaman is playing his game and his day will come and when he will perform, he will change the game," he added.