Sajal Aly's 'Khel Khel Mein' trailer out now! Watch Here

Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan starrer 'Khel Khel Mein' is only days away from its theatrical release.
The movies is narrated from the perspective of college students, who dive deep into the myths around the separation of East Pakistan.
In the 2 minutes 30 seconds trailer, fans can see Sajal Aly, who essays the role of Zara in the film, ambitious to find out the truth behind the 1971 fall of Dhaka for her upcoming play.
"Zara coming soon to a Theater near you! Are you all excited ?!," wrote Sajal Aly in her Instagram this Monday, marking the trailer release of the much-anticipated film.
Bilal Abbas Khan also took to his Twitter to share the intriguing trailer with fans.
"Ek jaisa hi pyaar niklay ga, dil ke lelay talashiyan dono!"
Presenting you the Trailer of the most awaited film of the year | Khel Khel Mein Releasing 19th November 2021," he tweeted on Monday.
Take a look:
Kendall Jenner shared that she 'truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones' in Astroworld crowd surge
'It is not going to be easy,' says One Tree Hill alum Jana Kramer
'Travis always says hello to Scott and is very nice,' says source close to Kardashian family
The news comes after recent reports of Aryan Kahn skipping NCB summon due to ‘covid-19 like symptoms’
'Zayn is having a hard time right now,' says source close to the singer's family
Salma Hayek explained why she 'burst into tears' when she first saw herself in her 'Eternals' costume