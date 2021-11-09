Sajal Aly's 'Khel Khel Mein' trailer out now! Watch Here

Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan starrer 'Khel Khel Mein' is only days away from its theatrical release.

The movies is narrated from the perspective of college students, who dive deep into the myths around the separation of East Pakistan.

In the 2 minutes 30 seconds trailer, fans can see Sajal Aly, who essays the role of Zara in the film, ambitious to find out the truth behind the 1971 fall of Dhaka for her upcoming play.

"Zara coming soon to a Theater near you! Are you all excited ?!," wrote Sajal Aly in her Instagram this Monday, marking the trailer release of the much-anticipated film.

Bilal Abbas Khan also took to his Twitter to share the intriguing trailer with fans.



"Ek jaisa hi pyaar niklay ga, dil ke lelay talashiyan dono!"

Presenting you the Trailer of the most awaited film of the year | Khel Khel Mein Releasing 19th November 2021," he tweeted on Monday.

Take a look:



