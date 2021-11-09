Ryan Reynolds ‘quietly terrified’ about raising a son: ‘I’m quietly terrified’

Ryan Reynolds recently sat down for a chat and got candid about his fears surrounding being a boy dad for the first time.

The actor got candid about it all while speaking to Access about his brand new movie titled Red Notice.

There he even weighed in on the quiet terror of being a new father to his son and was quoted saying,

"I would not have it any other way. When we had our youngest, I was quietly terrified it was gonna be a boy because I didn't know, we didn't know.”

“I didn't know anything but girls. I grew up with boys and I was constantly being thrown through walls when there was a perfectly good door 5 feet away."

"But Dwayne and Gal and I, we talk a lot about that, and there is a sort of shared experience there that I think is worth noting. We love having our girls.”

