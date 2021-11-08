Camila Cabello shares wisdom behind her new tattoo

Singer Camila Cabello flaunted her new neck tattoo and opened up on the inspiration behind getting inked.



According to sources, Camila gained inspiration from the botanist’s Robin Wall’s 2013 non fiction book titled Braiding Sweetgrass.

Taking to Instagram the Havana singer shared a glimpse of her neck ink and wrote, "This book on Indigenous wisdom and plants changed my life. After I read it, I knew I'd never look at the earth and all of [its] inhabitants the same. It taught me about reciprocity, about the gift and wisdom in Mother Nature, and that when we heal the Earth, we heal ourselves."





Penning her favourite quote from the book, Camila wrote, "All flourishing is mutual.So glad @kanenavasard and his talent helped me honour this special book today."

Fans gushed over Cabello’s beautiful tattoo and showered her post with love.