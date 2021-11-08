I am a fighter, says Shoaib Akhtar after PTV sends him recovery notice

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar. File photo

Former Pakistani bowler Shoaib Akhtar Sunday slammed the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) after it sent a recovery notice to him and warned the state broadcaster that he will not give up and fight this legal battle.

The PTV had announced that it has sent a recovery notice to the former cricketer for damages worth Rs103.3 million for "being absent from shows during the T20 World Cup and for resigning from his position without serving a notice period".

The development came after PTV Sports anchor Dr Nauman Niaz alleged that Shoaib Akhtar had violated his contract with the channel and appeared on other TV shows.

"Utterly Disappointed," the former Pakistani bowler wrote on Twitter. "After miserably failing to safeguard my respect and repute while I was working for PTV, they have now sent me a recovery notice. I am a fighter & will not give up & fight this legal battle. My lawyer @SalmanKNiazi1 will take this forward according to law."

In the legal notice, Akhtar was told that he is liable to pay Rs3.3 million to the PTV in lieu of three months of his salary as he resigned without serving the notice period.

That aside, the state broadcaster demanded Akhtar pays Rs100 million to it in damages.

A recovery notice is a legal document for the recovery of money. It is a formal intimation between two people or entities warning the other before legal action is initiated to get their due payment.

It may be recalled that a row had broken out between Akhtar and Dr Nauman Niaz during a live show on October 26, after which Niaz had bluntly asked the Rawalpindi Express to leave.

Akhtar, as well as many of his fans and supporters, described the incident as humiliating as this was done in front of other guests, including Vivian Richards and David Gower.

Akhtar had tried to settle the matter but when it did not work out, he not only walked out of the show but also announced resigning from the PTV.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had formed a committee headed by the managing director of the PTV to investigate the matter.

The committee recently presented a preliminary report on the matter to the minister.