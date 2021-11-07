SZA, Don Toliver and other stars mourn death of 8 people in Astroworld tragedy

Astroworld performer, SZA mourned the loss of eight lives in a mid-festival crowd surge on Friday in Texas.

As the Travis Scott starrer event turned into mass causality, the heart-wrenching videos of the night engulfed internet, followed by condolences for bereaved families.

The Broken Clocks singer on Saturday shared that she was ‘still in shock’ to heard about the fatalities including a 14-year-old concertgoer who hasn’t been publicly identified yet.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Speechless about last night I'm actually in shock n don't even know what to say.

"Just praying for everyone in Houston especially the families of those that lost their lives," read the tweet.

Meanwhile, Don Toliver , a native rapper who also rocked the event’s stage, opened up on his Instagram story, "Praying for all those we lost and their loved ones. Houston 4ever."

Master P, another performer at the music festival, also expressed grief over the horrific incident.

Taking to Instagram, he shared, "I performed early in the day at AstroWorld but I was supposed to perform at night, because I had a show in Baltimore.”

"I heard what happened at the show, My condolences go out to the people who lost their lives. Man this was supposed to be a historical event," he added.

Sharing another clip of the concert, he continued, "Life is too short, tell your loved ones you love them when you walk out the door because you never know."





