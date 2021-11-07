Latest developments of coronavirus from around the world

Over five million people have died of coronavirus since the pandemic started in 2019. File photo

PARIS: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

- Russia registers record infections -

Russia reports a record number of daily coronavirus cases as the country reaches the end of a nationwide paid holiday introduced to curb the spread of infections.

Saturday's official tally registered 41,335 new cases in the past 24 hours, the country's highest number for new infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

- India Covid hospital fire kills 11 -

Fire tears through a hospital in western India killing at least 11 coronavirus patients, officials say.

There were about two dozen patients at the intensive care unit in the hospital in Ahmadnagar district, Maharashtra state, when the fire broke out, officials say. Most of the dead were aged over 60.

- Masks on French pistes -

Wearing a mask will be compulsory in queues for ski lifts in French resorts and the country's health pass, proving vaccination, will also be required there if the national infection rate exceeds 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, Prime Minister Jean Castex announces.

- Austria tightens virus rules -

Austria says only those vaccinated or cured from coronavirus will be allowed to frequent restaurants, hotels and cultural venues as the Alpine nation battles a surge in cases.

The new rule takes effect on Monday with a four-week transition phase to incentivise people to get jabbed, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg says.

- More than five million dead -

The coronavirus has killed at least 5.03 million people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Saturday.

The US has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 753,937, followed by Brazil with 609,060 and India with 460,285.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.