Katrina Kaif's new song takes internet by storm

Millions of people have watched a new Bollywood song featuring Katrina Kaif on YouTube.

The song titled "Tip Tip Barsa Paani" is part of Kaif's new movie "Sooryavanshi" which released on November 5.

The song has received more than six million views on YouTube within a few hours after it was premiered on the video sharing app.

The song from the Rohit Shetty directorial "Sooryavanshi" is a recreation of the popular hit from Akshay's 1994 movie Mohra.

The song was originally filmed on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon.

Sharing a teaser of the song on Instagram, Katrina Kaif said "Nothing like dancing in the rain."







