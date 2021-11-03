Jojo Siwa, Kylie Prew end relationship after year of dating

Jojo Siwa and her girlfriend Kylie Prew are no longer together after dating for nearly one year.
Speaking on Paris Hilton’s podcast This Is Paris, the dancer said that while they are no longer together Kylie is still her best friend.
"I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up," Siwa said after Hilton asked about her love life.
"But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday, she just got a new puppy. She's awesome. She's having the time of her life, I'm having the time of my life.
"I'm really lucky that I didn't lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don't have to end which I didn't know could happen.
"I was very happy that it can be, because that's all I wanted. But I'm really happy that I remember all the fun times, all the good times, and nothing bad happened, it just is the definition of a cheesy saying of 'right person, wrong time' and I hate cheesy sayings, but they're true."
Kangana Ranaut has the 'Perfect answer to all Diwali environment activists'
'I hope, wish and pray that you only have good, love-filled days, writes Alia Bhatt
Meghan Markle’s feminist speech reportedly ended up catching the ‘Palace on back foot'
'I think I've become a lot more mature in my choices lately,' confesses Mehwish Hayat
Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar break a leg with energetic performance
Shakira went into the details of the two wild boars attacking her and her son, Milan, in Barcelona.