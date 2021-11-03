Britney Spears blames mom Lynne for giving Jamie the ‘idea of a conservatorship’

 
By Web Desk
November 03, 2021
Britney Spears recently turned to social media, and in her now-deleted Instagram post, blamed her mother Lynne for giving dad Jamie Spears the idea to start a conservatorship.

The post was uploaded to Instagram and contains a caption that reads, “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman”.

“my dad [Jamie] may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea.”

“I will never get those years back,” the singer went on to write. “She secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it … so take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go [expletive] yourself!!!!”

