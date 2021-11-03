Britney Spears blames mom Lynne for giving Jamie the ‘idea of a conservatorship’

Britney Spears recently turned to social media, and in her now-deleted Instagram post, blamed her mother Lynne for giving dad Jamie Spears the idea to start a conservatorship.
The post was uploaded to Instagram and contains a caption that reads, “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman”.
“my dad [Jamie] may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea.”
“I will never get those years back,” the singer went on to write. “She secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it … so take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go [expletive] yourself!!!!”
Meghan Markle’s brother Thomas Markle Jr. sends heartfelt plea to Duchess for visitation with Archie, Lilibet
Cardi B got herself a new house in New York City, revealed the 29-year-old star on social media.
Britney Spears’ lawyer calls out Jamie Spears’ motivation for letting go of control in conservatorship
The film arrives in US theaters on Friday after delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Krsiten Stewart wants her big day to be 'very homey'
'All I remember is watching Omkara and Kalyug and being really disturbed,' said Sara Ali Khan