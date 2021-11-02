Pakistan skipper Babar Azam wants to be the best cricketer

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (L) plays a shot as Afghanistan´s wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad watches during the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 29, 2021. -AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam has said that he has been dreaming of becoming the world’s best cricketer since his childhood.

In a video shared by the ICC, Babar Azam said, “I always wanted to be the top player, when I was young it was my dream to be someone who’s liked and backed by everyone as a cricketer.”

He said, “I’m still in that quest and trying to be more consistent and improve my performance. I’m always focused on my goal."

Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam has vowed to perform with consistency and try to give their best in the upcoming matches of the T20 World Cup.

The world’s no 1 ODI batter said the expectations of fans to perform in every game is a source of confidence for him and he aims to keep the fans happy by helping Pakistan win every game.

The star cricketer said that his goal is to build a strong Pakistan team that can beat any side in the world and keep Pakistan’s flag high.

Babar Azam said that he always wanted to be the best and he is still in the quest to achieve what he dreamt of as a youngster.

The 27-year old batter has scored 2332 runs in 59 T20I innings - the most by anyone in the first 59 T20I innings of the career. His consistent match-winning performances for the country has made him the centre of fans’ expectations.

“It’ is a responsibility to live up to the expectations of fans,” Babar said.

“They always expect us to perform in every game and I draw confidence from that. I always aim to keep my fans happy and satisfied with my performances and help Pakistan win matches,” he added.

Babar added that his goal now, as captain, is to prepare a strong team, a team that’s good enough to keep Pakistan’s flag high every time.

Babar Azam warns against complacency

Under his captaincy, Pakistan is undefeated in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The green shirts have defeated India, New Zealand and Afghanistan to remain on top of the tables. They are scheduled to play against Namibia on Tuesday, a lower-ranked side.

But, Babar has warned the Pakistani team against any complacency.

“In a tournament like this, we will have to be at our best in every game and perform with consistency, we can’t be complacent at any stage against any team because the moment you give a bit of margin to your opponent, they will be in a position to snatch the game away from you, so we will have to be at our best,” he concluded.