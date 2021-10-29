T20 World Cup: Babar Azam equals another Virat Kohli record

Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 24. — AFP

Pakistan captain Babar Azam Friday became the fastest to score 1,000 T20I runs as captain, breaking another record of his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli during the Pakistan vs Afghanistan match at the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Kohli, as the captain of the Indian cricket team, had taken 30 innings to score 1,000 T20I runs, while Azam scored 1,000 T20I runs in 26 innings.

Meanwhile, Pakistan national squad broke another world record during the Friday clash when wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan equalled the record of former Indian captain and legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Rizwan bagged the most T20 dismissals in a year as a wicketkeeper.

Playing against Afghanistan in his third T20 World Cup clash, Rizwan has 39 T20 dismissals in a calendar year to his credit.

MS Dhoni had achieved a similar feat in 2016 when he also played a part in 39 T20 dismissals in the same year.