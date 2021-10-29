Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Shahid Afridi greeted with loud cheers from Dubai audience

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi may have retired from international cricket but he is still loved around the world by fans of the sport.

Recently, the all-rounder was greeted with loud cheers when the large screen focused on him, enjoying the Pakistan vs Afghanistan match from the stands.

Afridi had showed up at the Dubai International Stadium with his family to watch the T20 World Cup clash.

Twitter absolutely loved the sight of the former skipper.

"Not even playing still gets the loudest cheer from the fans," said @AleyFarooq.

ESPNcricinfo tweeted about Lala's presence in the stands.

We wonder the same: why ask Shahid Afridi, of all people, to wear a wristband in a cricket stadium?



