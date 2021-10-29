Queen Elizabeth presents poetry award virtually

British Queen Elizabeth II appeared to be in good spirits following a night stay in hospital as she presented a poetry award virtually.



She presented the award to English poet David Constantine after pulling out of COP26 summit due to health issues.

The 95-year-old monarch presented 'The Queen's Gold Medal for Poetry' virtually from the Windsor Castle.

According to the Buckingham Palace, “The 2020 winner of The Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry, David Constantine, has been officially presented with his medal during a virtual Audience with The Queen.

“David was joined at Buckingham Palace by the Poet Laureate Simon Armitage, who chairs the Poetry Medal Committee.”

Dating back to 1933, the medal is awarded annually for excellence in poetry.

The medal itself was designed by the late Edmund Dulac, and features an image of ‘Truth’, holding the ‘divine flame of inspiration’.

Always glamorous, the Queen was looking lovely in her floral dress and pearl necklace as she delivered the poetry award.

