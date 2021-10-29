Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

Rodrigo makes her AMAs debut scoring seven nominations, including Artist of the Year and New Artist of The Year

Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake.



Voting for the show, whose winners are selectd by fans, is open — fans can vote for all AMA categories on TikTok by searching for “AMAs” in-app.

The awards are all set to take place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 21, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC and stream next day on Hulu.

Rodrigo makes her AMAs debut scoring seven nominations, including Artist of the Year and New Artist of The Year.

Five-time AMA winner The Weeknd earned six nominations, including Artist of the Year as well as Favorite Music Video and Favorite Pop Song.

Other Artist of the Year nominees include Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake and Taylor Swift.

New categories this year are Favorite Trending Song, with nominees from TikTok on the year’s most viral songs, Favorite Gospel Artist, and Favorite Latin Duo or Group, which rounds out last year’s expansion of the Latin categories bringing the total to five in the genre.