Pak vs NZ live score: T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs New Zealand match ball by ball coverage

Pakistan will face New Zealand in their second match of the T20 World Cup today in Sharjah, with the Men In Green fully prepared to take their revenge from the Kiwis.

Babar Azam's men will go in with full confidence after their resounding 10-wicket win against India. The match will commence at 7pm.

On the ICC Men's T20 team rankings, Pakistan is placed third, while New Zealand is on fourth position. Pakistan holds a historical edge over the Kiwis in the format though, having won 14 and lost 10 contests between the sides. The last series between the two countries, in December 2020, was won by New Zealand.

Ball by ball updates will appear once the match kicks off.
















