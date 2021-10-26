Jesy Nelson's team refutes rumors of debut album delay after controversy

Former member of Little Mix, Jesy Nelson’s team has smashed rumors of delay in her debut album release amid the ‘black fishing’ accusations.

The English songster released her first solo song Boyz after departing the girl band earlier this month.

However, as soon as the music video was out, the 30-year-old singer faced a great deal of criticism from fans who accused her of back fishing – pretending to be black for personal gains, in the MV.

The Sun reported that Jesy has postponed the release of her solo album due to the controversies engulfing her newly launched track.

However, The Mirror has recently reported that a source has told the outlet that Nelson’s album was never due this year.

“To claim that an album would be released after one single release is literally laughable and obviously was never part of the plan,” quoted the news publication.

"Jesy is still in the studio recording new music and a second single is in the works. Anybody working in the music industry knows that an album would never follow one single release,” it added.

It was also added that the vocalist has been facing severe trolling for a while and “(she) has kept a dignified silence despite the vindictive swipes against her.”