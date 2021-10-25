‘Friends’ star Courtney Cox shares heartfelt note in memory of James Michael Tyler

Friends star Courtney Cox takes to Instagram to share a loving note in memory of her fellow co-star James Michael Tyler.

Cox shared her note to Instagram along with a photo of Tyler straight from the set.

The photograph Cox shared also featured an emotional caption that read, “ “The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you. Rest In peace James. [heart emoji]”

Check it out below:







