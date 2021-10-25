Jennifer Aniston shares emotional tribute for ‘Friends’ star James Michael Tyler

Jennifer Aniston recently turned to social media with an emotional tribute in honour of the life and work of fellow Friends co-star James Michael Tyler who lost his life to cancer.

For those unversed, the 59-year-old actor “passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday morning,” according to a statement by his manager.



According to BBC, he is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno, “the love of his life.

His co-star, Jennifer Aniston posted her tribute on Instagram along with a video of their on-screen interaction, for a sprinkle of nostalgia, as well as a photograph.

She also added an emotional caption to go along with the post and it read, “Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTyler [broken heart emoji]”

