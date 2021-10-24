Bipasha Basu dismisses fans' speculations of her pregnancy in latest interview

Actress Bipasha Basu expressed reservations on how people constantly speculate her for being pregnant as she gained weight.



Basu tied the knot with Karan Singh Grover back in 2016 after dating him for some time.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Phir Hera Pheri star said, “My family life is extremely important to me. And I know there have been a lot of speculations about me being pregnant, on and off when I put on weight.”

She continued saying, “I know that I’m an ambassador of fitness. But there is a time when I can let go a little bit and live life a little bit. It is not that I’m becoming unhealthy. But the speculations are always going to be there till the time people see me with an actual baby”.

Bipasha signed off by saying, “They are wishing for a family for me, and it is a sweet thought. If that’s supposed to happen, it will happen. The constant scrutiny doesn’t bother me. They’re not saying something evil about me. It’s just that I’m not pregnant, so that’s sad.”