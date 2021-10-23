Sonu Nigam shares a surprising fact about his father, find out

Sonu Nigam shares a surprising fact about his father

The Indian songster, Sonu Nigham, opened up about his personal life during his stellar appearance on weekend’s special episode of the quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

While talking to the host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan, the 48-year-old singer shared that his father plays an extremely important role in his life.

The 48-year-old singer revealed that his father manages all his finances till date. He said, “I still do not know how to fill cheque and there’s no locker in my house. So, if my wife needs money, she tells me, I tell Saira and Saira calls my father. And he says, ‘What happened? Are the monthly expenses a lot this time?’”

Nigam added that, “I am 48 years old and till date, if I have earned 10 rupees, it goes to my dad. I want that father should always be giving us and never have to take anything from us.”

The Bole Chudiyan singer also shared, “He (his father) told me a really great thing that still echoes now, and I must really count my luck because I still remember it, and I follow it."