T20 World Cup: Pakistan announces 12-man squad for blockbuster India clash

Pakistan decides to go with warm-up squad of experienced, senior players against India

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi (L) and Pakistani skipper Babar Azam. Photo: File

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam Saturday revealed the 12-man squad which will take on India in the high-voltage clash on Sunday.

12-man squad:

Babar (c)

Rizwan (wk)

Fakhar

Haider

Hafeez

Malik

Asif

Shadab (vc)

Imad

Hasan

Shaheen

Haris

Geo News had earlier reported that the team management had decided to had decided to include senior and experienced cricketers in the playing XI for much of the T20 World Cup, including the blockbuster India clash scheduled to take place on October 24.

"Pakistan has decided to go with a combination of senior and experienced cricketers in the clash against India," a source had told Geo News earlier this week.

"Unless fitness issues creep up, the same combination that is playing in the warm-up matches will be seen in action against India," the sources had said.

Babar Azam-led squad look to break World Cup jinx against India

The Pakistani team will look to end their losing streak against India at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup when the two rivals begin their title race in a Sunday blockbuster.

India have beaten Pakistan in all of their 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over World Cups.

However, Pakistan come into the Super 12s contest with 10 wins in a row in the UAE and former Pakistan all-rounder Mudassar Nazar believes the team has struck the right balance to challenge Virat Kohli's India.

"A week ago I had apprehensions about the team but now they have made certain changes and they look a decent, well-balanced side now," Nazar had told AFP earlier.

"Pakistan stand a very good chance as they have experienced players who have played a lot against India. India start as favourites and they have all the areas covered but in T20 anybody could beat anybody on their day."

Azam, who is in top form with two T20 centuries this year, believes his team can break the World Cup jinx.

"Definitely we have played a lot of cricket in the UAE," Babar had said when asked about his team's dismal 0-5 record against India in T20 World Cup clashes.

"These conditions suit us and we know how to play here. We need to keep things simple in all the departments."

The two teams last met in the 2019 ODI World Cup in England as India only plays Pakistan in multi-nation events after cutting off bilateral cricket ties with their neighbours following the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.