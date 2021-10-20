T20 World Cup: Pakistan to lock horns with South Africa in warm-up match today

Pakistan bagged a seven-wicket victory over West Indies on Monday in their first warm-up match

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (L) and South African cricketer Quinton de Kock playing a shot. Photo: AFP

The Pakistan cricket team will play South Africa in their second warm-up match in Abu Dhabi today (Wednesday).

The national cricket team will leave Dubai for Abu Dhabi at 2pm (PST) for the match, which is set to start at 6pm (GST).

Moreover, the national squad's batting consultant, Mathew Hayden, will address a virtual press conference ahead of a training session at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai tomorrow (Thursday).

This virtual session will begin at 12pm (PST), which the media representatives can attend by reaching out to the Pakistan Cricket Board Communications Manager Ibrahim Badees, at least two hours before it starts.

Pakistan trains ahead of South Africa warm-up clash

The Babar Azam-led T20 World Cup squad attended an optional training session at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy Ground.

Skipper Babar Azam, along with senior players Mohammad Hafeez and Sarfraz Ahmed, also attended the training session.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Wasim Jr, Usman Qadir, Khushdal Shah, Shahnawaz Dhani, Mohammad Nawaz, and Haider Ali were also present at the ICC Cricket Ground.

Pakistan defeat West Indies in warm-up match

Pakistan coasted to a seven-wicket victory over West Indies Monday when the two sides met for a warm-up fixture.

Pakistani upper-order batsmen Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam were impressive with the bat, scoring 46 and 50, respectively, while the Pakistani bowlers also picked up timely wickets to restrict West Indies to 130 runs.

West Indies had won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the first warm-up match between the two sides.

West Indies' Ravi Rampaul had sent Mohammad Rizwan packing early at 13, while Hayden Walsh had taken the wicket of Babar (50), and Mohammad Hafeez — who went for a duck.

The Pakistani bowlers put up a strong showing against an aggressive West Indian side. The Windies never looked comfortable batting first, losing wickets at regular intervals and only managing to finish their innings at 130/7 from their 20 overs.