T20 World Cup: Pakistan to take on India with combination of experienced players

Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali likely to be included in playing XI against India, say sources

Sarfaraz (L) and Shadab Khan (Center) celebrate with Babar Azam during an ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match. Photo: AFP

The Pakistan cricket team management has decided to go into its remaining matches of the T20 World Cup, including the high-octane clash against India, with a combination of senior and experienced players.

As per a report on Geo News, sources said: "Unless fitness issues creep up, the same combination that is playing in the warm-up matches will be seen in action against India."

It seems likely that Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali will be included in the playing XI, said the sources.

Among the bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hassan Ali and Haris Rauf are likely to be included in the playing XI, the sources revealed.

As far as the all-rounders are concerned, Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim are being favoured by the team management to be included in the playing XI.

The team management is also considering the importance of the dew factor in matches that are played at night.

Pakistan's match against India will be played at 7pm on Sunday, October 24. The Shaheens will partake in a training session today.

Pakistan defeat West Indies in warm-up match

Pakistan coasted to a seven-wicket victory over the West Indies Monday when the two sides met for a warm-up fixture.

Pakistani upper order batsmen Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam were impressive with the bat, scoring 46 and 50, respectively, while the Pakistani bowlers also picked up timely wickets to restrict West Indies to 130.

West Indies had won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the first warm-up match between the two sides.

West Indies' Ravi Rampaul had sent Mohammad Rizwan packing early at 13, while Hayden Walsh had taken the wicket of Babar (50), and Mohammad Hafeez — who went for a duck.

Pakistani bowlers put up a strong showing against an aggressive West Indian side. The Windies never looked comfortable batting first, losing wickets at regular intervals and only managing to finish their inning at 130/7 from their 20 overs.