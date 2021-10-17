Rebel Wilson says she is letting herself embrace her ‘inner siren’

Rebel Wilson's comments come five months after the actor revealed she has been undergoing treatments for fertility

Hollywood superstar Rebel Wilson is talking about her major weight loss and how she is coping with fertility struggles.

While in conversation with The Sunday Telegraph’s Stellar Magazine, the 41-year-old Pitch Perfect star touched upon her fertility journey and embracing her ‘inner siren.’

The actor said she is still “unclear” about her journey: “It’s still a bit unclear whether that’ll be the case. I feel like [it’s] not over yet. It’s kind of an emotional roller-coaster. But I’ve been trying my best, so whatever will be, will be.”

“I grew up not really trading on my looks, I was the personality girl. But after going through my whole health transformation last year, I’ve been in touch with this ‘inner siren’,” she shared.

Her comments come five months after the actor revealed she has been undergoing treatments for fertility.

“To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense…but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds,” she wrote on her Instagram.