PIA praised for boosting Pakistan-China trade and tourism

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin-ul-Haque says the national flag carrier's relationship with China is historic

Ambassador Moin-ul-Haque. Photo: APP

BEIJING: Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin-ul-Haque Monday visited the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) office and appreciated the national flag carrier’s active role in promoting people-to-people exchanges, bilateral trade, and tourism between Pakistan and China.

“PIA is very much active in promoting people-to-people exchanges, trade, and tourism between our two countries,” Haque remarked during his visit.

The ambassador said that PIA was one of the largest and very important airlines of Pakistan and its relationship with China was very historic.

PIA was the first non-communist airline that started commercial operations in China in the 1960s.

He said that in recent months and recent times during the pandemic, PIA played the central role in transporting COVID-19 vaccines from China to Pakistan, adding, “the main inoculation drive in Pakistan is based on the Chinese vaccines.”

The ambassador said that to date, the PIA had transported almost 100 million doses of vaccines from China to Pakistan and it was a big contribution in a very difficult time which was saving lives in Pakistan.

While appreciating the PIA management for playing a very critical and important role, he discussed the ways and means to further strengthen PIA’s relationship with China and to further improve its outreach into different regions of China.

He expressed the confidence that under the leadership of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Arshad Malik, the PIA would regain its glory, contribute to the nation-building process, enhance exports of Pakistan and develop the tourism sector in Pakistan.

The ambassador also talked to the Chinese staff of the airline and appreciated their performance.

Earlier, upon his arrival, the ambassador and his delegation were warmly welcomed by PIA Country Manager, Qadir Bux Sangi, and his team.

The country manager briefed the ambassador on the PIA’s performance especially during the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic and future business plans in China.

During the visit, Ambassador Haque was accompanied by Minister Community Welfare Wing, Ijaz Ahmed, Air Attache, Muhammad Iqbal Nadeem, and other officers of the Embassy.