T20 World Cup: Pakistan cricketers to start training from Sunday

Pakistani cricketers gather at a hotel in Lahore.

LAHORE: All the Pakistani cricketers, who entered the bio-secure bubble for the T20 World Cup, will start training from Sunday after their COVID-19 tests results returned negative.

In a statement, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the players who underwent COVID-19 testing at a hotel in Lahore have tested negative for coronavirus. They are now permitted to start training at the National High-Performance Centre from tomorrow.

Releasing the training schedule of the cricketers, the PCB had earlier said that Pakistani cricketers will hold training sessions at the LCCA ground at 1:30 pm on October 11-12 and play "a scenario match" under the lights on October 14.

"It will start at 6pm. No training activity has been scheduled for October 13," it had said.

The Pakistani team is scheduled to depart in a chartered flight to UAE on October 15 to participate in the ICC tournament, which will be held from 17 October to 14 November.

Pakistan are in Group 2 and will open their campaign against India on 24 October at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Sarfaraz Ahmed inducted in WC squad

On Friday, the PCB selectors included former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed in the WC squad after a performance review.

From the squad that was announced on 4 September and after taking into consideration player performances and form, the selectors have made three changes.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali have replaced Azam Khan and Mohammad Hasnain respectively, while Fakhar Zaman, who was originally named as a travel reserve, has swapped places with Khushdil Shah.

The decision on Sohaib Maqsood’s inclusion in the squad will be made following medical advice.

The top-order batter underwent MRI scans for his lower back after the 6 October National T20 match against Northern and missed Thursday’s Punjab derby against Central Punjab.