T20 World Cup: Pakistan cricket team to begin preparations from Sunday

PCB says national cricket squad will organise "a seven-day training and conditioning camp" under bio-secure protocols

Pakistan's cricket squad training. Photo — Twitter/PCB/File

LAHORE: Pakistan's national cricket teal will begin the preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup from Sunday, October 10, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Friday.

A statement issued by the PCB said that the national cricket squad will organise "a seven-day training and conditioning camp" under bio-secure protocols at the National High Performance Centre and LCCA ground, Lahore, from Sunday.

It stated that the bio-secure bubble will be joined by the players and their families today (Friday) to get themselves tested upon arrival.

"After returning negative tests, the players will be allowed to commence their preparations from Sunday with the gym sessions at NHPC," read the statement.

Releasing the training schedule of the cricketers, the PCB said that Pakistani cricketers will hold training sessions at the LCCA ground at 1:30 pm on October 11-12 and play "a scenario match" under the lights on October 14.

"It will start at 6pm. No training activity has been scheduled for October 13," it said.

Players' online media interaction schedule

