T20 World Cup: Pakistan likely to finalise squad today

LAHORE: As Pakistani cricketers wait to enter the bio-secure bubble today for the ICC World Cup 2021, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to announce the final squad today.

Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim has consulted Saqlain Mushtaq, Captain Babar Azam and Shadab Khan on the changes after considering the performances of the players in the National T20 Cup.

Media reports had earlier claimed that Pakistani selectors were mulling over including former captain Shoaib Malik, fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman and Haider Ali in the squad.

However, no final decision has been taken yet.

The national squad selected for the ICC event and their family members will report at a hotel in Lahore where they will be tested for COVID-19. The players will spend one day in isolation after getting tested for coronavirus.

Those with a negative report will have a gym session on October 10 and practice sessions on 11 and 12 October at the LCCA ground.

A scenario match is also scheduled on Oct 14. The T20 squad will leave for the UAE on October 15.

Sohaib Maqsood injured

Sohaib Maqsood's prospects of retaining his place in the T20 World Cup squad have suffered a jolt as sources said Friday the middle-order batsman is suffering from back pain.

"Sohaib Maqsood was brought to a hospital for an MRI scan," a source told Geo News. "He is finding it difficult to walk. His inclusion in the World Cup squad will be made after the report is released," it added.

Aggressive batsman Haider Ali will replace Maqsood if he is deemed unfit by medical authorities, sources told Geo News.