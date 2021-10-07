FIFA video game maker mulls rename

SAN FRANSICO: US video game developer Electronic Arts is considering renaming FIFA, its immensely popular football video game series, the company said Thursday.
EA sports, a division of Electronic Arts, has been publishing an annual version of FIFA since 1993.
The division said in a statement that it was "exploring the idea of renaming our global EA SPORTS football games."
"We're reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all our other official partnerships and licenses across the football world," the company said.
EA Sports has become a leader in football video games thanks to its licenses to use the real names of players, teams and stadiums.
The company launched its latest version, FIFA 22, this month, and it has already seen 9.1 million players join the game.
EA Sports' main competitor, the Japanese game maker Konami has also renamed its football game franchise, rebranding it from Pro Evolution Soccer to eFootball.
The new edition, launched in September and offered for free, has, however, disappointed some fans who have said that it has bugs and poor graphics.
In a statement, the PCB says that the board of governors will meet later today to consider the matter
Hafeez to join Central Punjab team for its Lahore National T20 Cup matches
The 18th edition of the National T20 will finish in Lahore with the final at the Gaddafi Stadium on October 13
Samuels charged by ICC on behalf of Emirates Cricket Board for breaching four elements of their T10 League...
"One feels slighted, one feels humiliated because withdrawal doesn’t have an answer," Raja tells ECB
PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja says Pakistan cricket authorities will not bend over backwards for "western bloc"