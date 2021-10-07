Joaquin Phoenix addresses rumours of a ‘Joker’ sequel being in the works

Rumours have been making rounds online regarding a Joker sequel since quite some time now

American actor Joaquin Phoenix is addressing the buzz regarding the Joker sequel.

While chatting with The Playlist, the actor said that he is open to the idea of a sequel for the 2019-Todd Phillips film in which played the DC mega villain.

"I mean, I dunno. From when we were shooting, we started to — you know, uhh, this is an interesting guy," he said.

"There are some things we could do with this guy and could [explore] further. But as to whether we actually will? I don't know,” he went on to say.

The Hollywood Reporter reported in November 2019 that a sequel was on the way following the film’s massive success, racking up over $1billion.

"As the movie keeps raking in money overseas, Phillips is in talks to reprise his role as director for a second Joker outing (he and Scott Silver, who penned the gritty Joker screenplay, will write the follow-up)," the portal reported.

That being said, it has yet to be officially announced if a sequel is in the works or not.