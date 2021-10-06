Adam Levine says he 'had to' get a tattoo

Adam Levine debuts blue hair, butterfly tattoo post social media outage

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine is revamping his look.

On Monday, the 42-year-old turned to his Instagram and shared his new tattoo with fans. Levine's new ink featured a butterfly on a spiderweb in the center of his neck.

"Had to," Levine wrote in his Instagram Story along with images of his new ink.

"Wise man once said… 'when Instagram goes down…tattoo your throat…' his name was @nathan_kostechko," Levine captioned alongside the main post.

The same morning, Levine flaunted his blue hair sans tattoo as he walked shirtless on the streets of California.





