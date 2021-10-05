Dr. Dre's mistress revealed in labour lawsuit amid divorce

Dr. Dre is said to have fathered a child with the mistress in question

Amid Dr. Dre’s messy divorce from his estranged wife Nicole Young, the music producer is now involved in another case that includes his one of his mistress.

As the two battle over a prenuptial and other thorny legal issue in Los Angeles court, Young’s team have demanded the court to have the music producer’s alleged mistresses, Jillian Speer, Kili Anderson, and Crystal Rogers, deposed in his divorce case.

Anderson in particular has taken on some importance in the case as they allegedly have a child together.

While Dre has since denied his involvement, his name did appear in a separate court case where his name appeared involving Anderson and her Body Bakery company.

The case was related to a wrongful termination of an employee.

According to the documents from the case, Anderson is said "to have been in a relationship with the famous rapper Dr. Dre, with whom she had a child, and therefore she required all at-will employees to sign a confidentiality agreement that they would not pry into her life and would keep all things that they learned about her life private".

The papers added, "Plaintiff constantly violated this term of his employment by asking other employees what they knew about Ms. Anderson, her child, and what was the nature of her relationship with Dr. Dre."