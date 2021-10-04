Princess Diana was accused of mistreating her staff, just like Meghan Markle

Princess Diana and Meghan Markle faced the same allegations of bullying

Princess Diana and Meghan Markle's royal journeys were more similar than one might have guessed.



The two highly-influential women endured the same amount of scrutiny both inside and outside the palace, the two even faced the same allegations of bullying.

Many of the royal fans might be well-aware of emerging claims about the Duchess of Sussex mistreating her staff, but may not have knowledge of how Princess Diana faced the same.

Diana's biographer Andrew Morton wrote, per the Daily Mail, that she too had faced the same ordeals.

“Diana, too, had been blamed for a series of departures, from Prince Charles’s valet, bodyguard and private secretary to friends and members of his social circle,” he said.

“In a matter of months, Diana had gone from being a fairytale princess to – according to less charitable accounts – a ‘fiend’ and a ‘little monster’. Other commentators talked about ‘Malice in the Palace.’”

The Princess of Wales had hit back at the accusations at a royal engagement, saying: “I am not responsible for any sackings. I don’t just sack people.”