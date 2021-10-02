New TV series features two 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' actors

A new Turkish TV series titled "Kanunsuz Topraklar"features Esra Bilgic and another actor who appeared in "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

Esra plays a key role in the new series which also casts Uğur Güneş, another actor who appeared in the historical TV series.

Uğur played the role of Tugtekin Bey in the season 2 of Ertugrul. His tribe provides shelter to Kayi tribe when they are ambushed by Mongol army at the start of season 1.