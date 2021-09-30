Kate Middleton, Prince William flaunt their football skills Kate Middleton and Prince William shared the photos with caption, “Great day of activity surrounded by players, coaches and volunteers involved in the Sport Uniting Communities initiative”

By Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William flaunt their football skills

Prince William and Kate Middleton delighted their royal fans with football skills during their trip to Northern Ireland on Wednesday.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also spoke to the students at Ulster University before meeting those involved in the new cross community sporting initiative in Londonderry.

The Kensington Palace shared the photos of Prince William and Kate flaunting their football and rugby skills.

The photos were shared with a poll, “Who has the better technique…?”.

Over 84 percent of the royal fans voted in favour of Kate Middleton.

The caption of the post reads: “Great day of activity surrounded by players, coaches and volunteers involved in the Sport Uniting Communities initiative.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the royal fans on social media.

