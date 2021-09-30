George Clooney and Brad Pitt’s new film picked up by Apple Apple Studios Lands Coveted Jon Watts-Directed Thriller To Star George Clooney & Brad Pitt

By Web Desk

Apple Studios made a deal for an untitled film that Spider-Man director Jon Watts will write and direct, with George Clooney and Brad Pitt starring.

The film, which is being produced by Watts, Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures and Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.

Watts moved right from the Sundance indie drama Cop Car to the Marvel Spider-Man trilogy.



Oscar winners Brad Pitt and George starred together in the Ocean’s Eleven franchise.

The thriller follows two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job. The package hit the market last week, and seven to 10 bidders materialized.

For Apple toppers Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, this becomes the latest giant film package to add to their slat.

Clooney next premieres The Tender Bar, the adaptation of the J.R. Moehringer memoir that stars Ben Affleck for Amazon. The film bows at the London Film Festival. Pitt is coming off winning the Oscar for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

