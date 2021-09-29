Photo: Halsey shows off baby Ender’s first-ever portrait shot Halsey releases her first-ever portrait shot of her son Enders on social media

Halsey recently showed off her son Ender’s face for the very first time on social media.

The photo was posted to Instagram and featured a collection of two candid shots featuring her son dangling in her arms with a satisfied smile.

In the picture he had on a red, yellow and blue suit, a blue beanie and brightly colored socks.

