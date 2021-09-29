Phoebe Bridgers sued for $3.8 million in a defamation case by music producer Phoebe Bridgers is being sued for over $3.8 million for defamation by a music producer

By Web Desk

Phoebe Bridgers is being sued by a music producer for defamation with a $3.8 million lawsuit.

The news has been reported by People magazine and according to their findings, Bridgers is being sued for wrongfully accusing Chris Nelson of abuse, grooming and theft.

Per the report, Bridges took to Instagram sometime last year and claimed she had “witnessed and can personally verify much of the abuse (grooming, stealing, violence) perpetrated by Chris Nelson.”

The suit alleges, Nelson, the owner of Sound Space recording studios, and his then-girlfriend Emily Bannon began having encounters with Bridges back in 2018 but Bridgers and Bannon teamed up to formed a vendetta against him in 2019.

The allegations against Nelson included, “racially motivated hate crimes “such as beating “a young Latinx man to death,” as well as email hacking and alleged charges of fraud.