Meghan Markle’s ‘eye-watering fashion faux pas in NYC trip: report Experts weigh in on Meghan Markle’s eye-watering fashion faux pas during NYC trip

By Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s ‘eye-watering fashion faux pas in NYC trip: report

Meghan Markle’s alleged fashion faux pas at her New York City trip has been brought to light by an expert.

The Duchess’ alleged faux pas was brought to light in an opinion piece in the New Zealand Herald by journalist Daniela Elser.

There she wrote, “Just let that sink in for a moment. If there was ever a moment that epitomised her shedding of that former life once and for all it was when she stepped out of a black Range Rover in New York on the weekend wearing a $10,741 outfit to meet students from a Harlem public school where 94 per cent of students are reportedly getting free meals.”

“Specifically, the former actor chose a US$5840 (£4,288.95) cashmere coat and US$1685 (£1,237.45) pants from Italian label Loro Piana to meet with children from PS 123, a school that serves 12 shelters, including seven for women and children escaping domestic violence.”

Before concluding Ms Elser admitted, “Clearly, she was not worried about jammy fingers or finger paint coming into contact with the eye-wateringly expensive ensemble.”